Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caleres in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

CAL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $896.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $393,385. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

