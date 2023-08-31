Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after buying an additional 1,170,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,832,000 after buying an additional 464,465 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,294,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,153,000 after buying an additional 278,859 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.