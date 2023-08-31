Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Lowered by Analyst

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($10.29) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Big Lots Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $202.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 226,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 202,356 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

