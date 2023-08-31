Randall S. Dearth Sells 590 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stepan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCL opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Stepan has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.85 million. Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Stepan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stepan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

