RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 380.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $61.17 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,411 shares of company stock worth $313,870 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.