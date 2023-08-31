Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.13. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

