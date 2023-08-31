Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after purchasing an additional 186,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

