Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on SF

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.