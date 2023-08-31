Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,412 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,632 shares of company stock worth $4,039,950. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

