Rhumbline Advisers Sells 372 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,632,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,949,000 after acquiring an additional 138,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 89,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

