Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,149.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,149.09 ($77.51).

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,200 ($78.15) to GBX 6,000 ($75.63) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.89) to GBX 6,300 ($79.42) in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,390 ($67.94) to GBX 5,440 ($68.57) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,882.50 ($61.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,955.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,202.64. The company has a market capitalization of £61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,169.33, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($80.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 137.67 ($1.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,708.83%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

