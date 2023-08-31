RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $663.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

