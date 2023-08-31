RMB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,411 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $187.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.40, for a total transaction of $1,538,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,713,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,513 shares of company stock worth $31,529,278 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

