RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

