RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 313 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $902.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $880.51 and a 200-day moving average of $804.17. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

