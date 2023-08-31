RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,053,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 626,738 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

