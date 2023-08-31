RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.00

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69), with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.67).

RTC Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.86.

RTC Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.56%. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

