RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.40% of RXO worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RXO by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after buying an additional 3,126,254 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth about $5,066,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth about $373,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 171.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. RXO’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

