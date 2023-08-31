Sally Evans Buys 4,830 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) insider Sally Evans acquired 4,830 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.14 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,996.20 ($12,900.77).

Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

Ingenia Communities Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer of communities offering quality affordable rental and holiday accommodation focussed on the growing seniors' market in Australia. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200 and has a market capitalisation of over $1.7 billion.

