SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SCYNEXIS from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.15. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 317.92% and a net margin of 32.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,346 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2,256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 225,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

