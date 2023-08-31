Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after buying an additional 1,073,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after buying an additional 846,299 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

