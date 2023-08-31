Shelton Capital Management Acquires 1,715 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

WestRock Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.