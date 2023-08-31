Shelton Capital Management Acquires 916 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

