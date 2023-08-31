Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,420 shares of company stock worth $6,185,689 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $418.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.