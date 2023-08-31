Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 11,081 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

