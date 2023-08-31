Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $1,633,825. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

