Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.