Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Eaton by 3.3% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

ETN stock opened at $230.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $230.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $25,304,576. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.