Shelton Capital Management Has $538,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 348.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,203,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,925,000 after buying an additional 1,712,824 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 117,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

