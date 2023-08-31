Shelton Capital Management Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $326.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $204.01 and a 52 week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.