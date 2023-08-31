Shelton Capital Management Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 214.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

