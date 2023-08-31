Shelton Capital Management Invests $370,000 in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.4877 dividend. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

