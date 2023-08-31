Shelton Capital Management Makes New $468,000 Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Aramark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 59.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

