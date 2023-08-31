Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

