Shelton Capital Management Sells 313 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

