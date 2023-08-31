Shelton Capital Management Sells 46 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $459.69 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.