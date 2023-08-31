Shelton Capital Management Sells 83 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $188.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.93. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,969 shares of company stock worth $15,723,656. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.