Shelton Capital Management Takes $587,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile



Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

