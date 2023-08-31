Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Expands By 16.8%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Chervon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS CHRHF opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. Chervon has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Chervon Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers power tools and its accessories for consumer, professionals, and industrial users, as well as original design manufacturer customer; and outdoor tools and its accessories for professional and mass-market users.

