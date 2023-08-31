Short Interest in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Grows By 16.8%

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 777,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.93% and a negative net margin of 72.71%. Research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cytosorbents

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,754,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 212,879 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,447,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 132,235 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,218,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.