Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Increases By 16.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 76.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 401,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

