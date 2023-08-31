Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 21,905 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $336,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,437,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $19,322,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,028. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

GOOGL opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

