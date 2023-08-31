Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Purchases A$32,440.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bennett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$32.44 ($20.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,440.00 ($20,929.03).

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Further Reading

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

