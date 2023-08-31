Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $62.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on SON. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

