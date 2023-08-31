Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $62.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.
Several brokerages recently commented on SON. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
NYSE:SON opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $65.86.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.80%.
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.
