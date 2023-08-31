Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,784 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

