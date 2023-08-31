Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 1,115,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,369,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

Stem Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Stem by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stem by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

