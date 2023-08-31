Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SMMF opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $361.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Summit Financial Group

In related news, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

