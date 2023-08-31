Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $277.60 and last traded at $276.38. 1,448,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,332,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

