Susquehanna Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $175.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $191.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.51 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.