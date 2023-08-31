Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

